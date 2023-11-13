In 2033, population of Ukraine may be from 26 to 35 million people, - Institute of Demography and Social Research of National Academy of Sciences

Director of the Institute of Demography and Social Research named after M. Ptuhy Ella Libanova said that the population of Ukraine in 2033 will be between 26 and 35 million people.

"It will be bad. It is much worse than anyone can imagine. The variation of the forecast for 2033, for 10 years, we made - from 26 to 35 million within the borders of 1991," the report says.

The director of the Institute of Demography emphasized that there is no question of returning to the figure of 45 million people.

"This is a long conversation about the potential of demographic growth, about the aging population, about losses due to low birth rates, about losses due to high premature mortality, especially of men, to this was added migration, which today has turned into the main driver of demographic dynamics - everything is bad, very bad," she added.

