EU will help Ukraine to win war and achieve peace, - Swedish Foreign Ministry

At the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU countries in Brussels today, November 13, they will discuss further assistance to Ukraine, which is necessary for the country’s victory in the war against the Russian Federation.

Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Bilström said this today in Brussels before the start of the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Relations, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we will, of course, discuss the Middle East and the problems between Israel and Palestine. We will also talk about Ukraine. Of course, we should support Ukraine and see how to help it win this war, as well as achieve peace - that's it the main goal. We welcome Minister Kuleba to this discussion. We are very happy that the enlargement report published by the European Commission was positive about Ukraine. This is something that we strongly support from the side of Sweden," the Swedish government official emphasized.

Diplomatic sources inform that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, will participate in the work of the EU Council of Ministers on Foreign Affairs today, in the part that concerns Ukraine, in the mode of a teleconference.

Read more: EU has ’Plan B’ if Hungary vetoes €50 billion aid to Ukraine, - Reuters