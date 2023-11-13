Not all EU member states are discussing option of financing military aid for Ukraine, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The countries of the European Union are discussing the option of financing military aid for Ukraine with the participation of not all member states if the planned format through the European Peace Fund cannot be agreed upon.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda.

Journalists asked the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania about the prospects of approving funds to finance military aid to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund.

Landsbergis noted that "there are chances to move forward" in this matter.

"There are proposals so that countries that do not want to participate may not participate. This means that mine and other countries that will participate will take on more of the burden. We, Lithuania, are ready for this... That is, it will not 27 member countries, and a smaller group of countries," he explained.

