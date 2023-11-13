Ruscists hit car in suburbs of Kherson: Two-month-old girl and woman were injured, man died. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces struck the suburbs of Kherson, injuring a two-month-old girl and a woman.

This was announced by the head of the Municipal Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, also published a video in which a 2-month-old girl is taken to the hospital.

"Around mid day, the Russian army struck the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. A car was hit at the entrance to the settlement, after which it caught fire. A woman of the 1987 year of birth and a 2-month-old girl were injured. The child has a mine-explosive non-penetrating head wound. The condition is of moderate severity. They are currently hospitalized," the statement reads.

After extinguishing the fire, the body of a man of the 1959 year of birth was found in the car.

See more: Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson. PHOTOS