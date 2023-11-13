Germany will send two more IRIS-T systems to Ukraine by end of year, - Ambassador Jäger

Ukraine will receive two more IRIS-T air defense systems from Germany by the end of 2023 to protect civilian and energy infrastructure from Russian attacks in winter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jager during the special event NV "Formula for Success of Ukraine", which took place on November 11.

The ambassador noted that Germany's support for Ukraine is largely directed to such a field as air defense, in particular, it is the supply of such systems as Gepard, IRIS-T and Patriot.

"We are very glad that we were able to participate in this, and now we are looking at the near future, namely the winter. We will provide additional air defense systems, there will be both Patriot and IRIS-T, five of which are planned - we mean full-fledged separate systems with radar, command posts, etc., Jäger emphasized.

He noted that three IRIS-T systems are currently deployed in Ukraine, and five are planned for the end of this year.

In his opinion, this should be a guarantee for even greater security of Ukrainian cities to protect them from Russian attacks.

Jäger added that Germany also makes a significant contribution to strengthening the protection of Ukrainian energy systems, in particular, it is about supporting energy capabilities.

"We consider it very important that this winter passes without blackouts," the ambassador emphasized.

