Consequences of massive shelling in central part of Kherson: two dead, four wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian army massively shelled the central part of Kherson. Six people were injured.

This was announced on the Telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 62-year-old Kherson woman and a 45-year-old Kherson resident died from their injuries.

Two men were hospitalized in the surgical department. A 62-year-old man had his legs injured, and a 64-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen. Also, a 50-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory.

