Ukraine is EU’s top priority, there will be no fatigue from commitments - Borrell

The European Union is working on future security commitments.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, welcoming Dmytro Kuleba at the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, 27 EU foreign ministers sent a joint message of support to Ukraine. Ukraine is the main priority of the EU - there will be no fatigue from obligations. I am working in accordance with the objectives of the European Council on our future security commitments," he said.

