Since beginning of invasion, more than 150 civilians have been killed in Avdiivka, - Barabash

Since February 24, 2022, 154 civilians have been killed in Avdiivka, including one child.

This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the Avdiivka Municipal Military Administration Vitalii Barabash, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of people who remain under the rubble has been confirmed. We have not reported them as dead yet, due to the reason that there are no bodies as yet. It is known that six people are under the rubble, two of them since May," Barabash said.

In total, according to him, 154 civilians have been killed in Avdiivka since February 24, 2022, including one child.

Watch more: Destroyed Russian infantry and broken enemy equipment on line of 53rd Mechanized Brigade near Avdiivka. VIDEO