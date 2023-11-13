ENG
Number of wounded as result of Russian shelling of central part of Kherson has increased to seven people

As a result of the shelling of the center of Kherson by the occupiers, according to updated data, seven people were injured.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Roman Mrochko.

"According to updated information, at about 2:15 p.m., there was an enemy-combined shelling from MLRS and artillery in the central part of Kherson.

It is now known that as a result of this massive strike, two civilians were killed and seven were injured.

Also, due to this attack, 8 cars were destroyed and damaged: 2 administrative vehicles, 5 private cars and an ambulance.

The buildings of a state institution, hospitals, more than a dozen residential buildings were damaged," he wrote.

See more: Consequences of massive shelling in central part of Kherson: two dead, four wounded. PHOTOS

