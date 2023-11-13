Almost 67.5 thousand Ukrainians have already joined "Army of Restoration". INFOGRAPHICS

As of November 13, 2023, 67,413 thousand Ukrainians joined the "Army of Restoration".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Employment Service.

As of November 13, 2023, the State Employment Service issued 67,413 referrals for the performance of community service, the largest number - in the Kharkiv region (12,613 referrals).

Also among the regions with the largest number of unemployed are Poltava (8908 directions), Donetsk (8113), Kyiv (7916) and Chernihiv (7554) regions.

As noted, the "Army of Restoration" is kicking into high gear - Ukrainians and Ukrainian women in 19 regions work under this program.

