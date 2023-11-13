EU completes work on 12th package of sanctions against Russia, - Borrel

The European Union is close to completing the development of the 12th package of sanctions, which will contain, in particular, a ban on the import of diamonds from the Russian Federation to the European market.

This was stated today in Brussels during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

He recalled that the 12th package of sanctions will include "additional names, more bans, in particular on diamonds, actions to tighten the oil price ceiling to reduce Russia's profits from its sale – not to us, but to others, the fight against the circumvention of sanctions."

"We are finalizing the final details of this package. It will be drawn up by a Council decision (EU - Ed.), which will approve the relevant decisions, and by a Council regulation, which will contain instructions for member states on how to implement these decisions," Borrell explained the procedure.

"This Council regulation can be approved on Wednesday following a joint proposal that I and the European Commission will submit to the Council," he added.

