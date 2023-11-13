In December, EU will send mission to Kyiv to discuss security commitments for Ukraine

In early December, the European Union plans to send a mission to Kyiv to discuss the EU’s proposal for security commitments for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, citing the European Pravda, this was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrel, after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union in Brussels.

"You know that European leaders entrusted me with the task at the last European Council to design security commitments from the EU to Ukraine. We are working on this with the Member States. At the beginning of the month, I will send a mission to Ukraine to discuss our proposal with the Ukrainians," Borrel said.

He added that he "would be happy" to visit Kyiv himself if he had the opportunity.

"In any case, my deputy for security and defense will come to Ukraine with a presentation of proposals that the member countries are still discussing," the head of European diplomacy said, adding that EU leaders will discuss this issue at a meeting in December.

