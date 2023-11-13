Russian reports of "regrouping" on left bank of Kherson region are part of warfighting, - OC "South"

Russian propaganda reports about the "regrouping" of troops on the left bank of the Kherson region are an enemy "misinformation" that is part of the warfighting.

The head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humeniuk told about this on the tele-marathon, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Kherson region for the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has been a zone of difficult decisions. Today it is necessary to understand that such fake news is also an element of fighting. The enemy measures our resilience, readiness to counteract, and readiness to respond to the way he behaves. We do not allow them to dictate their terms, we continue to act according to our own plan," she said.

Humeniuk added that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are fighting in different ways. Mostly, this is a counter-battery fight - the Ukrainian military continues to knock the Russians out of those positions that allow them to shell the right bank for the time being. Also, Ukrainian defenders continue to fight, which is aimed at destroying the enemy's aviation potential.

According to her, there are still a number of hostilities that are not discussed precisely so that the enemy has increased nervousness, and increased moral and psychological disorder.

"This state of the Russian army satisfies us," Humeniuk summed up.

Recall that earlier the Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that "after assessing the situation", it was decided "to transfer troops to more favorable positions east of the Dnipro River."

However, later the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country called this message a provocation.