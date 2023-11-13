Operators of "Army of Drones" destroyed 206 occupiers and 220 units of enemy equipment during week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

From November 6 to 13, 2023, the operators of the "Army of Drones" destroyed 206 occupiers and 220 units of enemy equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Minus 220 units of enemy equipment for a week - the results of the "Army of Drones".



Ukrainian soldiers continue to demonstrate top results of demilitarization of the enemy throughout the front line.Among the destroyed - 39 tanks, 57 guns, 51 trucks, 34 armored vehicles and many other equipment, which was successfully converted to scrape," the statement said.

