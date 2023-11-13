During day 50 combat clashes took place, enemy conducted offensive actions in seven directions, - General Staff of the Armed Forces

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 13.11.2023.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It has been the 628th day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, 50 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 32 air strikes, carried out 23 multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Tymonovychi, Leonivka of the Chernihiv region Seredyna-Buda, Buniakyne, Mohrytsia, Hrabovske, Popivka of the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Vovchansk of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 6 attacks. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Pershotravneve and Kopanky in the Kharkiv region. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Novoiehorivka area of the Luhansk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Vyimka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 11 attacks. The enemy launched an airstrike near Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. Under artillery and mortar fire were Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and east of Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 8 attacks. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sukha Balka, Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 15 enemy attacks. Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Rivnopil of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the area of the settlement of Robotyne of the Zaporizhia region, where our defenders repelled 4 attacks of the enemy. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of settlements Beryslav, Ivanivka of the Kherson region. Beryslav, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Veletenske of the Kherson region and the Kherson city were hit by artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system. Units of missile forces inflicted damage on 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 control points, 4 artillery, 1 means of air defense and 1 other important enemy target," - reported in the General Staff.