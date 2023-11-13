Two doctors and four nurses and more than 1.5 thousand civilians remained in Avdiivka, - head of Municipal Military Administration Barabash

Two doctors and four nurses remain in Avdiivka of the Donetsk region. The hospital is constantly under fire.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by the head of the Avdiivka Municipal Military Administration Vitalii Barabash.

"The hospital (in Avdiivka. – Ed.) is constantly under fire. Two doctors and four nurses remain in the city. They, of course, provide the help they can under these conditions, but it is very difficult to do... As of the beginning of November, 1,571 people stayed in Avdiivka, but this does not include 16 factory workers who were evacuated from the Avdiivka Coke Chemical Plant on November 7," said Barabash.

He also noted that today there is one store left in the city, although before this military escalation (until October 10, 2023. - Ed.) there were six.

"The invaders specifically hit shops and destroyed three of them literally in three days. It was simply demolished to the foundation. Another two simply closed because they were also fired upon very heavily," explained the head of the Municipal Military Administration.

He also informed that now a lot of people in Avdiivka are signing up for evacuation, because they see that, unfortunately, the situation is getting worse, and they also understand that winter is ahead.

