During day, enemy inflicted two missile and 32 air strikes, - General Staff of Armed Forces

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 32 air strikes, carried out 23 multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

During the day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 1 strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system. Units of missile troops damaged 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 control points, 4 artillery vehicles, 1 air defense vehicle and 1 other important enemy target.

