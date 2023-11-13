Polish carriers refuse to lift border blockade after talks with Ukraine

Representatives of Polish carriers blocking the border with Ukraine said that recent talks with Ukrainian government officials failed to end the dispute because the Ukrainian side allegedly "does not take into account their demands".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

On Monday, November 13, some of the Polish carriers met with representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish governments.

"We have not reached an agreement. The Ukrainian side does not take into account our demands," said Rafal Mekler, the organizer of the protest in the border town of Dorohusk.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that Ukraine respects the right of Polish carriers to protest, but changes to the Agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and the European Union are not being discussed.

Read more: Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki submitted resignation