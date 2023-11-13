Training center for Ukrainian F-16 pilots started working in Romania - Zelenskyy

A center for training Ukrainian F-16 pilots has started work in Romania.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET informs.

"There is important news from Romania: the F-16 pilot training center has started work, our guys will train there. I thank Romanian President Johannes and Dutch Prime Minister Rütte for fulfilling all our agreements," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, the spokesman of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, said today that Ukrainian pilots have not yet started training on the F-16, the Romanian training center in the city of Fetesti is still under construction.

