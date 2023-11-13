Ministry of Infrastructure: Polish protesters blocking border should appeal to their government, not to Ukraine

Polish protesters do not appeal to their government but want Ukraine to appeal to the EU to abolish the "transport visa", although this is absurd.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Serhii Derkach said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the main demand of the protesters on the Polish side of the border is the return to the system of permits for cargo transportation for Ukrainian drivers, although this issue is not resolved in such negotiations.

"It was clear that the question of further blocking the border is not so much to solve pressing issues and problems, but to either make a big communication campaign about it, or to make political history and keep the border closed as long as possible," Derkach explained.

He stressed that Ukraine's fundamental requirement is the continuation of the existence of a permit-free border crossing system ("transport visa-free regime") and its extension - at least until victory in the war with Russia.

"The absurdity of the demand is that the Polish protesters are not appealing to their government, but want Ukraine to apply to the EU for permits. The protesters are not interested in other issues," Derkach said.

He added that Ukraine had agreed on separate negotiations "on the basis of bilateral communication with the Polish government, with the voivodeships."

"It is also necessary to involve the European Union in this conversation. They did not have time to join this meeting. Therefore, we will wait for the response of the European Union to discuss this issue in a tripartite format," Derkach concluded.

