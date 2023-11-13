Zaluzhnyi discussed situation at front and needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of United States Brown

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi had a phone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Charles Brown.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I spoke in detail about the situation at the front. Avdiivka, Kupiansk and Marinka directions remain the hottest. The situation is complex, controlled. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive actions in the specified directions and inflict significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

The interlocutors discussed the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the winter period and separately focused on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army: shells, air defense equipment and UAVs. The issue of training Ukrainian servicemen and restoration of units was also discussed.

