Kuleba: Negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU should begin in early 2024

Negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union are to begin early next year, but in a "broad sense", not in the first month.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that "negotiations are unlikely to start on Christmas," since in Europe it is customary to celebrate and go on vacation from the 20th.

"We are talking about starting negotiations directly at the beginning of next year. But "at the beginning" in a broad sense, not in the first month," Kuleba said.

He also emphasized that there is a clear understanding of the timeframe when the negotiations will be "the earliest opportunity."

"A hint is contained in the decision of the European Commission itself, which says that by March the European Commission will submit another report on Ukraine's implementation of the wishes contained in the current report. Therefore, this is a guideline, but also a hint from the European Commission itself," Kuleba added.

