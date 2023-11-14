Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in 7 directions, 80 combat clashes per day, - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, last night Russian terrorist forces attacked the city of Kherson with multiple launch rocket systems, and at night they used a ballistic missile.

According to the General Staff, 80 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 53 air strikes and fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private and multi-story residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

Read more: During day, enemy inflicted two missile and 32 air strikes, - General Staff of Armed Forces

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novosehiivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region; Spirne, Vyymka, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiyivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pobeda, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Urozhayne in the Donetsk region; Beryslav, Ivanivka, Tiahyinka in the Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The General Staff informs that the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissya directions remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Also read: Ukrainian Armed Forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka - General Staff

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 7 attacks.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Nadia, Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk region, and Torske in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 6 attacks.

"In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy conducted assault operations near Ivanivske, Klishchyivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 15 attacks. Ukrainian defense forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, continues to try to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers steadfastly held the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful south of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severne, and east of Pervomaisk in the Donetsk region. The Defence Forces repelled 18 attacks there," the statement said.

In the Maryinka sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 24 attacks.

Read it on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel enemy attacks at Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions - General Staff

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy conducted assault operations south of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk region but was unsuccessful.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled four attacks of the invaders near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat and inflicting fire on the enemy's rear.

Also read: Russians struck with 2 X-59 and Iskander-M missiles at night, air defense destroyed one guided missile - General Staff

Over the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces conducted 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 1 strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

The missile troops hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 2 command posts, 6 artillery pieces, an air defense facility, and another important enemy target.