US and China should have direct discussions about Russian war against Ukraine, - Sullivan

The United States and China should be able to directly discuss all critical issues, in particular, regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine and the prevention of military support for the Russian Federation by other countries.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The United States and China should be able to directly discuss all critical issues facing our two countries, including issues during crises such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis," Sullivan emphasized.

He noted that President Biden "had a number of frank conversations with President Xi regarding the issue of military support for the Russian Federation, which is waging war in Ukraine."

Sullivan described US bilateral relations with China as "complex and competitive" that could "easily escalate into conflict or confrontation." Therefore, according to him, it is necessary to manage this process "properly".

Read more: US to suspend obligations under Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty - White House

At the same time, Sullivan noted that, according to the latest estimates, it was not found that China supplied weapons to Moscow after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, he added that this information may be out of date, as it is based on data that is several days old.