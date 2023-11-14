Day in Kherson region: enemy targeted residential quarters, medical facility and educational institution. Three people died, 15 were injured

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, over the past day, the enemy carried out 124 attacks, firing 618 shells from mortars, artillery, "Grads", tanks, UAVs, and aviation.

The enemy fired 69 shells at the city of Kherson.

"the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region; a medical institution, an educational institution, an administrative building, a commercial port and a public catering establishment in Kherson; the territory and factory buildings in Beryslav," the message says.

As a result of Russian aggression, 3 people died, 15 more were injured, including 1 child.