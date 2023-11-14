Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is difficult, we need to increase support, - Stoltenberg

It is in the interests of the North Atlantic Alliance that Ukraine remains a sovereign state.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before participating in a business breakfast within the framework of the EU Council of Ministers on Foreign Relations (on defense issues), Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I expect that during the meeting we will consider the situation in Ukraine, where there is intense fighting. The situation on the battlefield is difficult, and that makes it even more important that we continue and increase our support for Ukraine. We cannot allow President Putin to win. Ukraine must remain a sovereign independent state in Europe, and it is in our interests to support Ukraine," he said.

