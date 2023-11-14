Russia continues to build plant for production of Iranian drones, international sanctions have not yet been implemented, - Reuters

Satellite images indicate that Russia continues to build a factory for the production of Iranian kamikaze drones. International sanctions against the owner of the plant JSC "Alabuga" have not yet been introduced.

Despite construction progress, neither the US nor its allies have yet imposed sanctions against the plant's owner, JSC Alabuga, or its related companies, according to a report by the Institute for Science and International Security.

According to leaked documents, the plant will be used for the mass production of Iranian Shahed-136 drones. The plant will deal with the improvement of production processes and capabilities of UAVs.

As Reuters points out, the satellite images also show the construction of other structures and new security perimeters with checkpoints.

"As winter approaches... Russia can be expected to accelerate its Shahed-136 attacks against Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure, creating brutal living conditions for the civilian population," the report said.

A report by the Institute for Science and International Security emphasizes that a "key overdue step" for Washington is to impose sanctions against Alabuga, which could extend to its related companies.

Reuters adds that the plant is located 800 km east of Moscow in the Republic of Tatarstan. JSC "Alabuga" is 66 percent owned by the federal government and 34 percent by the republic.