US Congress expects that aid to Ukraine will be considered in December

Republican Congressman Don Bacon said that the US Congress generally already knows what to do with the draft law on allocating aid to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports.

According to Bacon, he supports Republicans' desire to consider aid to Ukraine separately but consider it in tandem with a change in US law to strengthen checks on migrants at the border.

"So, it's more about working out the details of securing the border. And as soon as we agree on these issues, I think we will be able to vote (on aid to Ukraine) as early as next month," Bacon said.

He noted that under such conditions, aid to Ukraine would be approved no earlier than January - after Congress finances the government and avoids a potential shutdown.

"I support both increased security on our border and aid to Ukraine. I understand our speaker (Republican Mike Johnson - ed.), he wants to agree to both, but he believes that if we vote for aid to Ukraine now, then the issue of border security may remain unresolved," Bacon emphasized.

It should be noted that US President Joe Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and to approve a new $106 billion aid package, which includes more than $61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine.