Germany handed Ukraine new package of military aid: Leopard tanks, UAVs, trucks, and ammunition. LIST

Germany handed over another military aid package to Ukraine, which included 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German Ministry of Defence.

The package included:

10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

14 Bandvagn 206 vehicles

5 Warthog Ambulance tracked carriers

1 Winsent 1 tank for demining

10 VECTOR UAVS

14 GO12 ground surveillance radars

3 border guard vehicles

4 8x8 HX81 tractors and 4 semi-trailers

16 Zetros trucks

13 MAN TGS trucks

1.4 million rounds of ammunition for firearms

