Germany handed Ukraine new package of military aid: Leopard tanks, UAVs, trucks, and ammunition. LIST
Germany handed over another military aid package to Ukraine, which included 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German Ministry of Defence.
The package included:
- 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks
- 14 Bandvagn 206 vehicles
- 5 Warthog Ambulance tracked carriers
- 1 Winsent 1 tank for demining
- 10 VECTOR UAVS
- 14 GO12 ground surveillance radars
- 3 border guard vehicles
- 4 8x8 HX81 tractors and 4 semi-trailers
- 16 Zetros trucks
- 13 MAN TGS trucks
- 1.4 million rounds of ammunition for firearms
