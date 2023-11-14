ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4271 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
10 558 49

Germany handed Ukraine new package of military aid: Leopard tanks, UAVs, trucks, and ammunition. LIST

танк,леопард

Germany handed over another military aid package to Ukraine, which included 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German Ministry of Defence.

The package included:

  • 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks
  • 14 Bandvagn 206 vehicles
  • 5 Warthog Ambulance tracked carriers
  • 1 Winsent 1 tank for demining
  • 10 VECTOR UAVS
  • 14 GO12 ground surveillance radars
  • 3 border guard vehicles
  • 4 8x8 HX81 tractors and 4 semi-trailers
  • 16 Zetros trucks
  • 13 MAN TGS trucks
  • 1.4 million rounds of ammunition for firearms

Read also on Censor.NET: Germany to double military aid to Ukraine's Armed Forces to €8bn next year - Bild

Author: 

Germany (1493) aid (2415)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 