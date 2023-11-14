Armed Forces of Ukraine in East do not stop offensive operations, Defense Forces make adjustments to work of air defense, - Zelenskyy

During the daily conference call, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to intelligence reports and briefings from the front, as well as discussed schedules for the supply of ammunition, missiles, and equipment.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The military reported an increase in the number of enemy assaults: Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Donetsk direction. We are grateful to our soldiers who hold their positions and do not stop offensive operations.

The enemy continues to take revenge on the free Kherson: shelling the city center without any military necessity. By the decision of the last Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we significantly strengthened the defense capabilities there in intelligence, counter-battery, radio-electronic warfare, and air defense. We are monitoring its implementation," the message reads.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the liquidation of the consequences of night shelling.

"Also, the military constantly analyzes changes in the enemy's tactics of using UAVs and makes adjustments to the work of our air defense systems.

The "grain corridor" is working. Currently, we are overcoming the mark of 4 million tons of cargo and maintaining positive dynamics," Zelenskyy concluded.

