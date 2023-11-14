EU countries can begin production of 1 million ammunition for Ukraine by spring 2024, - European Commissioner Breton

The European Union’s munitions production capacity has increased by 20-30% since February this year, which allows for the production of more than a million munitions per year. The fulfillment of the promise regarding such shells for Ukraine is possible if the EU countries make efforts for this.

This was stated by the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who is also responsible for the defense industry, before the meeting with the defense ministers of the member countries, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

He noted that "there is positive news" with the increase in ammunition production.

"Ammunition production capacity in the EU has increased by about 20-30% since February," Breton noted, adding that the EU is capable of producing 1 million rounds of ammunition per year by next spring.

Read more: In its recommendations, European Commission reminded Ukrainian authorities about disconnected TV channels and called for restoration of an independent media landscape

The European Commissioner was asked to explain the contradiction between his words and the German Defense Minister's statement that the EU will not have time to deliver the promised million shells to Ukraine.

"I am responsible for the production capacity of ammunition, so I can confirm that the goal of producing more than a million rounds of ammunition annually, starting in the spring, can be achieved...

But it does not depend on the European Commission - it is the member states who have to place orders for these ammunitions, and it is necessary that they do them and also check that the production, which is on their territory, was primarily aimed at Ukraine. All this is in the hands of the member countries," Breton emphasized.