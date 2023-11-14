Umierov on death of soldiers of 128th brigade in Zaporizhzhia: We know minute by minute what happened and how. All perpetrators will be punished

The investigation into the death of soldiers of the 128th Brigade during the formation in Zaporizhzhia continues.

The Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense reported to me on the results of the verification of the circumstances of the missile strike on the 128th Separate Assault Brigade. Now we know minute by minute what happened and how. We figured out what led to the tragedy and how it could have been avoided. Yes, they really gathered the fighters in the courtyard of the house to give them awards. All disguise rules were ignored. More than ten cars were parked nearby.

At that time, there was a Russian reconnaissance drone in the sky. It was recorded. An air-raid siren was sounded throughout the region. The military was warned about the sector in which the enemy UAV is operating. As soon as the missile launch was recorded, the "missile danger" signal was disseminated. At the place of awarding, no centralized security measures were taken," the statement reads.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, an investigation is currently underway, which is being carried out by the SBI.

"All those who are guilty of this tragedy will be punished by law. I instruct the General Staff to verify the implementation of security protocols in the units. I appeal to all commanders who are responsible for the safety of soldiers: neglect of basic security measures is unacceptable," Umierov concluded.

On November 4, a tragedy occurred in the 128th Brigade - the occupiers struck Ukrainian servicemen in one of the frontline villages of the Zaporizhzhia region during the formation for the presentation of awards on the occasion of the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery.

In the Zakarpattia region, a three-day mourning period for the fallen soldiers has been announced.

The 128th Brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers due to a russian missile strike.

The SBI reported that the Ministry of Defense is investigating the actions of officials who organized the formation of soldiers of the 128th Brigade.

According to media reports, the commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, Dmytro Lysiuk, was late for awarding soldiers on the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery, which was organized in Zaporizhzhia. The military waited for the commander for more than half an hour, after which the rustics struck. The commander was suspended for the duration of the investigation.

