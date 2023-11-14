Four occupiers were captured by soldiers of National Guard in Zaporizhzhia direction. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the National Guard in the Zaporizhzhia direction captured four Russian invaders.

This was reported by the press service of the National Guard, Censor.NET reports.

"Soldiers of the Military Unit 3017 of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia direction replenished the exchange fund with four servicemen of the Russian Federation. This is the result of one of the enemy's attempts to regain lost positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the statement reads.

According to the seized documents, three ruscists are from the 136th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation, and another is from the 1430th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Territorial Forces of the Russian Federation. Two of them are contracted forces.

"The prisoners spoke in memorized phrases, saying that they had arrived in Ukraine, allegedly to protect the civilian population from the 'Nazis' and liberate 'their' lands. At the same time, they tried to convince Ukrainian defenders that they had been serving for less than a year, and during this time they had not received proper combat training and had not fought, that the units were demoralized and had no motivation to carry out assault operations.

One of the prisoners said that he had already refused to participate in hostilities, after which he was sent to the "pit", and that he returned to the front for fear of imprisonment. According to the detainees, the Russians are being mobilized, threatened with criminal liability for refusing to participate in the so-called "special operation" for a period of 8 to 15 years in prison, in return they are promised the prospect of quick enrichment and social guarantees," the National Guard said.

Watch more: Drone kamikaze hit enemy observation station "Murom-M" in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO







