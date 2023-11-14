Polish carriers continue to block three main directions of border, - State Border Service

Polish carriers continue to block three main areas of the border, negotiations between Ukraine and Poland have not yet given results.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Negotiations with Poland have not yet led to anything. Polish carriers continue to block three main directions," Demchenko said.

According to him, we are talking about the checkpoints "Yagodin", "Krakivets" and "Rava-Ruska". There is also a congestion of trucks near Shehyni.

"Actually, in the direction of leaving Ukraine, they let through one or more trucks per hour. Of course, there are queues, as it was in previous days. Most of them are at the border in the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint. This is about 1,300 trucks, as well as 500 trucks in the directions of the Krakivets and Rava-Ruska checkpoints," Demchenko said.

He added that there was a certain concentration of trucks in front of one checkpoint.

"On the Polish side, those who are waiting to cross the border in Ukraine, it is in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint. And there were about 1,100 cars there as of this morning, which are slowly but still moving in the direction of Ukraine," said the spokesperson of the State Security Service.

Ukrainian border guards have increased the intensity of their work in the direction of Shehyni due to an increase in the number of cars, while the infrastructure of other checkpoints does not allow hundreds of trucks to pass, Demchenko stressed.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the movement of trucks from Poland was complicated due to the strike of Polish carriers.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, called on the Polish protesters to stop the blockade of the border.