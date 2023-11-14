Cabinet of Ministers proposes to Verkhovna Rada to increase number of NABU by 300 people

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase the maximum number of staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau from 700 to 1000 people. The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the government on Tuesday.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, informs Censor.NET.

The draft law "On Amendments to the Law "On the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" on Strengthening the Institutional Capacity of NABU proposes to increase the maximum number of NABU staff from 700 to 1000 people, providing for an increase in the number of senior staff from 500 to 750 people.

At the same time, given the limited financing in the conditions of martial law, these norms are proposed to be implemented, providing in the final and transitional provisions of the document the possibility of phased holding of tenders for the replacement of additional vacant positions.

Read more: Deputy of Ternopil District Council demanded 300 thousand USD for solving land issue, - SSU