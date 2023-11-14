Russian troops are simultaneously advancing in several eastern directions, near Bakhmut they are trying to seize the initiative, - Syrskyi

The Russian occupation forces have increased the number of use of kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy does not abandon its plans and continues its offensive actions simultaneously in several eastern directions. In particular, despite heavy losses, the Russians attacked our units that defended themselves in the area of Kupiansk. In addition, the enemy has increased the number of use of kamikaze drones," the message says.

According to Syrskyi, in the north and south of Bakhmut, the ruscists are trying to seize the initiative by conducting counterattacks.

"However, our defenders are smashing all the plans and attempts of the occupiers to seize our land. The enemy loses its offensive capabilities every day.



In two weeks, the Russian occupation forces lost more than 4 thousand people in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group. More than 500 units of military equipment of the occupiers were destroyed and damaged," the commander concluded.

