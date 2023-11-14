In two weeks, occupiers lost 4214 soldiers and more than 500 units of equipment in east of Ukraine, - Ground Forces

In the east of Ukraine, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, the occupiers lost 4214 of their servicemen and more than 500 units of military equipment in two weeks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fito.

"In total, in two weeks on the line of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, the enemy suffered losses in manpower of 4214 servicemen and more than 500 units of military equipment. Losses are big," Fito said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that, despite the losses, the Russian Federation continues to use "meat" assaults. Fito explained that there are areas of the front where the infantry cannot approach, so the enemy is more actively using equipment there, which is also being destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.

