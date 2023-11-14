Death of Zaluzhnyi’s assistant Chastiakov: SBI filed appeal against decision on restraint measure for officer Timchenko

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal against the court’s decision on a measure of restraint to the officer who presented grenades to Hennadii Chatiakov, an assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Tetiana Sapian, Communications Adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation, on the air of the telethon.

Investigators are currently investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy of Chastiakov's death.

According to Sapian, the next step is to appeal the court's decision on the measure of restraint.

"An officer of the Office of Assistants to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion. There was an attempt to choose a measure of restraint for him, but the court did not choose. The prosecutor's office and the SBI investigators do not agree with such a court decision," she said.

Earlier it was reported that Chatiakov died as a result of the detonation of an unknown explosive device. His 13-year-old son was seriously injured. The guy is under the supervision of doctors. This information was confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the tragedy occurred in a residential complex in the Chaiky village in Kyiv region. After receiving a report of the explosion, the police urgently arrived at the scene.

