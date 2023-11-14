During November 14, Russians conducted assault operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on November 14, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 629th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

There were 57 combat engagements over the day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 42 air strikes, fired more than 26 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling, including Kliusy, Senkivka, Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Veselivka, Turia of the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Starytsia, Budarky of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 7 attacks. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Vilshana and Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Nadiia and Serebryanskyi forestry of the Luhansk region. It carried out airstrikes near Pishchane in the Luhansk region and Serebryanka, Siversk, Spirne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers carried out assault operations near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 10 attacks. The enemy launched an airstrike near Klishchiivka. The settlements of Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, Vodiane and east of Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks. They carried out airstrikes near Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Lastochkyne, and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here our soldiers repelled more than 18 attacks. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Antonivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the area of Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region, without success. There was an airstrike near Urozhaine of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Novodarivka area of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements, in particular, Robotyne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Novoberyslav and Beryslav of the Kherson region. Kherson, Osokorivka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Olhivka of the Kherson region were hit by artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Air defense also destroyed 2 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile. Units of the Missile Forces hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, 17 artillery, 3 means of air defence and a warehouse of enemy fuel and lubricants."

