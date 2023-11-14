During November 14, Russians launched 4 missile and 42 air strikes, carried out 26 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published information on the strikes of Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine during November 14, 2023.

this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report said: "In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 42 air strikes, fired more than 26 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

