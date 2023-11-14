On November 14, Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 near Avdiivka, - Defense Forces spokesman Shtupun

On November 14, in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces shot down another Russian plane.

As Censor.NET informs, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavria direction, said this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Su-25 attack aircraft. The weapon with which the enemy air target was hit is not specified at this time.

The spokesman of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group added that this is the 8th enemy aircraft destroyed in the Avdiivka direction since the beginning of the intensification of its assault operations, that is, since October 10, 2023.

Read more: During November 14, Russians launched 4 missile and 42 air strikes, carried out 26 MLRS attacks, - General Staff