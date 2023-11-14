We talked about finding technological solutions to gain advantage over Russians, - Zaluzhnyi had conversation with head of General Staff of France Burcar

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi together with Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala, Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk and Commander of the Naval Forces Oleksiy Neizhpapa had a telephone conversation with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Army General Thierry Burcar.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zaluzhnyi's official telegram.

The message reads: "I spoke about the operational situation at the front, the course of combat operations, the actions of the enemy and his probable plans.

We discussed the importance of continuing to search for technological solutions to gain an advantage over the enemy in the air, remote demining and fire damage to enemy targets.

Separately, they focused on the issues of strengthening air defense, training our servicemen and restoring the combat capability of units.

I thanked the French partners for their consistent support and assistance to Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and independence."

