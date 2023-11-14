Priority of US Congress is to avoid "shutdown", assistance to Ukraine needs more discussions, - Speaker Johnson

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson stressed that the main task of Congress by Christmas is to avoid a "shutdown" - a partial shutdown of the government. Other issues, including assistance to Ukraine and Israel, need further discussion. In particular, the issue of supervision with the help of Ukraine deserves special attention, according to Johnson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

Legislators intend to adopt a temporary budget resolution as soon as possible to avoid a shutdown (the previous such resolution expires on November 17). The resolution, if finally approved, will provide funding for government programs until January 19 and February 2, depending on the program. Instead, other budget issues, Johnson says, require more attention from congressmen and a lot of political discussion.

The new speaker said that on the eve of Christmas Eve, congressmen will not be able to carefully process a huge array of budget documents, so they will take them up after the holidays.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he supported the speaker's proposal to pass an interim budget resolution, despite the fact that it would not include funding for Ukraine.

The question now is whether Mike Johnson will be able to gather enough votes to pass the temporary funding document on time.

