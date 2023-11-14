Yermak discussed with representatives of expert circles and US opinion leaders strengthening assistance to Ukraine

During his visit to the United States, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak met with representatives of American expert circles and opinion leaders.

The meeting was attended by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Vice President for Europe and Russia at the Institute of Peace William Taylor, Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, Senior Director of the Brookings Institution for Anti-Corruption, Democracy and Security Jonathan Katz and other leading experts.

The parties discussed ways to intensify work to accelerate Ukraine's victory and strengthen democratic forces in the world. According to Yermak, the undeclared world war was started by autocracies that united. In particular, Russia, Iran and North Korea deliberately supported Hamas in order to destabilize the situation in the Middle East.

At the meeting, attention was focused on unity within the countries and among the allies: the United States, the EU and Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine noted the importance of a timely supply of weapons to Ukraine to ensure the proper operation of air defense systems, as well as the direction of frozen russian assets to the needs of our state. They also discussed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU.

Yermak noted that the path to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world will be ensured by the Ukrainian Peace Formula. By the way, more than 80 countries of the world have already joined the work on the action plan based on it.

