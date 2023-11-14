Enemy is losing soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka faster and on larger scale than near Bakhmut - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 629th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"We must understand that Putin now has a very cynical and specific political goal – and he is ready to kill as many of his people as he wants, because he wants to show at least some tactical result in the first half of December. When he plans to announce his elections.

Russia is already losing both soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than, in particular, near Bakhmut. It is extremely difficult to withstand this onslaught of theirs. And each of our soldiers who holds their positions, each of our warriors who performs combat missions there, deserves our extraordinary gratitude. They are real heroes!

The more Russian forces are destroyed now near Avdiivka, the worse the overall situation, the general course of this war will be for the enemy," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: On November 14, Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 near Avdiivka, - Defense Forces spokesman Shtupun