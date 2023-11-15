US House of Representatives approved financing project without financial assistance for Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has approved a project on two-stage temporary funding for the government without allocating funds to help Ukraine and Israel.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports that

The House of Representatives has passed Speaker Mike Johnson's funding bill to prevent a shutdown.

The Senate will now have to approve it by Friday.

The draft law provides for the extension of funding for priority areas until January 19.

The rest of the government will be financed until 2 February.

The draft law does not provide for additional assistance to Israel or Ukraine.

Read more: Priority of US Congress is to avoid "shutdown", assistance to Ukraine needs more discussions, - Speaker Johnson