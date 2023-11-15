ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5078 visitors online
News
7 227 50

Biden to sign government funding bill to avoid "shutdown" if passed by Senate, - CNN

байден,байден_підпис,байден_підписав

US President Joe Biden is ready to sign a bill approved by the House of Representatives to extend temporary government funding if the Senate votes for it.

This was reported by CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"If the Senate passes the bill, the president will sign this resolution, which maintains current funding levels and does not contain harmful political factors," an unnamed US official said.

A White House official tells CNN that Congress must pass funding for Israel, Ukraine, and border security.

"Looking ahead, House Republicans should stop wasting time on extreme partisan appropriations bills that violate the bipartisan agreement that two-thirds voted for and instead work quickly with Democrats on full-year appropriations bills," the official said.

Read also on Censor.NET: US is at critical juncture in helping Ukraine, - State Department

Author: 

Biden (679) USA (5762) funding (230)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 