Biden to sign government funding bill to avoid "shutdown" if passed by Senate, - CNN

US President Joe Biden is ready to sign a bill approved by the House of Representatives to extend temporary government funding if the Senate votes for it.

"If the Senate passes the bill, the president will sign this resolution, which maintains current funding levels and does not contain harmful political factors," an unnamed US official said.

A White House official tells CNN that Congress must pass funding for Israel, Ukraine, and border security.

"Looking ahead, House Republicans should stop wasting time on extreme partisan appropriations bills that violate the bipartisan agreement that two-thirds voted for and instead work quickly with Democrats on full-year appropriations bills," the official said.

