AFU repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in 6 directions during day, - General Staff

The enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions yesterday. The occupants are continuing their attempts to encircle Avdiivka.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 8 attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Nadia and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region.

Read more: During November 14, Russians launched 4 missiles and 42 air strikes, carried out 26 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled 12 occupants' attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are also continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka, but our soldiers are holding steadfast, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, Vodiane, and east of Pervomayske in the Donetsk region was unsuccessful. The Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks there.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Staromayorsk, Donetsk region.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants conduct several offensive operations simultaneously and try to seize initiative on battlefield - ISW

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, our soldiers are engaged in counter-battery combat, pushing back the enemy from coastal firing positions, and targeting enemy rear areas.