Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 314,290 people (+820 per day), 5,377 tanks, 7,647 artillery systems, 10,104 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 314,290 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 11.15.23 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 314,290 (+820) people,

tanks - 5377 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10104 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 7647 (+58) units,

MLRS - 884 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 582 (+2) units,

aircraft - 323 (+1) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5675 (+26),

cruise missiles - 1562 (+1)

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,020 (+47) units,

special equipment - 1083 (+2).

Watch more: Soldiers of 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed electronic warfare antenna station, Murom-M observation system and field warehouse of occupiers. VIDEO