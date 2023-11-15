Armed Forces of Ukraine need informational silence in order to report on "great successes" later - OC "South"

The armed forces of the Russian Federation are trying to actively defend themselves because they know that the advance of the Ukrainian military will take place, but the Russians cannot calculate from which direction the danger awaits them.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Focus".

"For the time being, we are asking for informational silence so that our planned maxim will work, which will allow us to report on great successes later," said the spokeswoman of the OC "South".

The Russians are trying to activate heavy artillery, rocket launchers, and tactical aviation because they "feel very uncomfortable" because they cannot calculate from which direction to expect the attack of the armed forces.

Humenyuk emphasized that there is pressure from the Ukrainian side on a line from three to eight kilometers along the entire coast. In her opinion, the fact that the front line is currently "quite mobile" is being "pressed" by the enemy.